No photos..! I assume this is not your first rodeo.



My thoughts...16yo car...where has it been for 16 years?..questionable mileage...been "tinkered with"...throwaway wheels (and tires probably)...unknown suspension pieces...plus "a couple of other little things."



$5k max if it is really nice otherwise and you are handy with repairs/tools.



At 16yo and >50k miles, things like struts, shocks, suspension bushings, shifter, u joints, brakes, front seat foam, and many smaller items are at or near end of service...so, $$s for parts (and labor if you are not handy).



Reasoning: by comparison, I purchased a nice 2K GT convertible 3 years ago with 80k miles...unmolested...brand new wheels and tires...for $4500. I'm a mechanic, so no labor costs...but the repair/replace of the little things plus a few minor upgrades since acquiring it has about doubled my investment.



Happy hunting!