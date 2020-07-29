What's it Worth? 04 40th Ann. GT Deluxe

Found an 04 GT locally
5 speed MT
55,000mi
White with grey leather
Clean carfax(I ran it)
6 Owners
No major blemishes that I could find inside or out
Intake and exhaust
Lowered on some cheap 5 spokes
A couple other little things not worth mentioning.


We are deadlocked on a price so I wanted to ask y'all what you may considered paying to see if I'm crazy or not.
 
stormsedge

stormsedge

Active Member
Jun 17, 2018
269
78
38
Here
No photos..! I assume this is not your first rodeo.

My thoughts...16yo car...where has it been for 16 years?..questionable mileage...been "tinkered with"...throwaway wheels (and tires probably)...unknown suspension pieces...plus "a couple of other little things."

$5k max if it is really nice otherwise and you are handy with repairs/tools.

At 16yo and >50k miles, things like struts, shocks, suspension bushings, shifter, u joints, brakes, front seat foam, and many smaller items are at or near end of service...so, $$s for parts (and labor if you are not handy).

Reasoning: by comparison, I purchased a nice 2K GT convertible 3 years ago with 80k miles...unmolested...brand new wheels and tires...for $4500. I'm a mechanic, so no labor costs...but the repair/replace of the little things plus a few minor upgrades since acquiring it has about doubled my investment.

Happy hunting!
 
