Found an 04 GT locally
5 speed MT
55,000mi
White with grey leather
Clean carfax(I ran it)
6 Owners
No major blemishes that I could find inside or out
Intake and exhaust
Lowered on some cheap 5 spokes
A couple other little things not worth mentioning.
We are deadlocked on a price so I wanted to ask y’all what you may considered paying to see if I’m crazy or not.
