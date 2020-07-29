What's it Worth? 04 40th Ann. GT Premium

Found an 04 GT locally
5 speed MT
55,000mi
White with grey leather
Clean carfax(I ran it)
6 Owners
No major blemishes that I could find inside or out
Intake and exhaust
Lowered on some cheap 5 spokes
A couple other little things not worth mentioning.


We are deadlocked on a price so I wanted to ask y’all what you may considered paying to see if I’m crazy or not.
 

