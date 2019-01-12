04 Mach 1 Coolant leak

Tim2808 said: Similar issue for me today.......



I’ve read many of the posts about these o rings that fit on the metal horseshoe shaped tubes that go into the Mach 1 engine. I’ve tried finding them at Ford & AdvanceAuto, and tried an assortment of o rings but none fit. Original was drip, drip when I put it back into hole. I read they should be replaced anytime the assembly is taken apart. Most of the replacement o rings I found available were too small, or are two big and the metal piece won’t go into hole even when lubed.



I noted the o ring I pulled off is kind of flat cut and none from the auto parts store are the flat cut type. Originally, I thought the o ring had become flat from being in the tube for the past 15 years. But, someone posted they needed to be flat cut or they wouldn’t seal tight....drip,drip.



Has anyone found these rings at a local franchise auto parts store or do they have to be ordered online (eBay).



And, a part number of 391533-s100 is thrown around. Is this the part number for flat cut type o rings? Click to expand...

Ford Part No.: 3R3Z-9A624-AD

Ok the reason the O rings are flat is from being pushed into the holes they go into and then heated.I didnt goto Ford to get mine. I went to Napa and there they have it were you buy single Orings that are resistant to oils and chemicals and were something like .50 cents.I cant remember the size I got but I just took an old one and matched it up, so far no more leaking.Now for the actual Ford O rings, look closely at the pics, they are not flat.Or here:As you can see they look lkie normal O rings and not flat,flat is just from being shoved into and heated from the motor.Now my issue is I need the flex tube that goes on the shaker scoop and Ford no longer makes them and used ones are just as trashed as mine.Its the scrunched part of the assembly here: