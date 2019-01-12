04 Mach 1 Coolant leak

rabidscoobie
Jun 21, 2007
612
12
48
My 04 Mach has a coolant leak from the metal hose that runs under the shaker on each side to just behind the water pump and pushes into the manifold. No clamps or anything,just pushes in.
This summer I had to replace the water pump and ever since then I get a small leak on the driver side of that metal hose where it presses into the manifold. I lose about a 1/2-1 cup every month but I cant seem to find a way to stop it.
There are no seals or gaskets that go there.
Its not damaged just a small leak.
Any ideas what happened or maybe what I might of done wrong?
This pic shows the the hard lines Im talking about,this is just a random pic from the web,not my car.
