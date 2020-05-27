04 Mustang GT surging on hard acceleration

Cheers all. I own a 2004 mustang GT manual. I've been chasing a very annoying problem recently. When I'm accelerating at full throttle my car surges and bucks. I've replaced all 8 sparkplugs and the fuel filter with no luck. After looking thru the menu on the dash the car is throwing a D262 and an oil pressure switch code. I don't see how these would affect the car in this way. I would deeply appreciate any help that could be offered!