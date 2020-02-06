04 Mustang GT Voltage/Electrical Issues

I'm new here but I needed some help so I figured this would be the right place for that.



My '04 recently hit 100k miles and I did some much needed maintenance on her in January mostly due to her giving me starting issues.



So I've replaced the spark plugs, battery, starter (that was a pain in the butt), serpentine belt, alternator, and the fuel pump and got a fuel system cleaning to boot. After all of that she was running like a dream.



But then several days later I noticed the battery light would light up intermittently but it didn't ever come on and stay on so I disregarded it (don't judge me). However, today as I was driving to work the radio cut off and the lights got dim and I realized the volts on the voltmeter were dropping. So I pulled over to the side of the road and watched the volts drop down to zero and I had no electrical power going to anything (no lights, blinkers, radio, etc.) and the engine was still on but the car wouldn't accelerate. After several moments of sitting there the volts on the meter went back up to normal and everything came back alive and the car was fine.



I intend to do an inspection of the battery cable wires and their connections on either side. But is there anything else that could be causing the problem?



Thanks in advance.