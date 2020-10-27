04 mustang gt

O

OtrustyMusty

New Member
Oct 26, 2020
1
0
1
31
Tishomingo,Mississippi
Hey everyone I just bought my 04 mustang gt from a one owner who bought it new he put a bama tuner, cold air intake, stage 2cams, aftermarket fuel rails, long tube headers, bassani exhaust from catalytic converter back.. Before I bought the car it had been sitting for a little while ...the codes it throwed was p0172, p0190,p0153,p2195,p2196,p0174 pointed to a bad MAF sensor. So far I have changed my MAF,spark plugs,rear end oil, and a (used) fuel rail pressure sensor..and so far the only codes its throwing now is p0190 p2195 heres my question should I start with my 02s or just get another fuel rail pressure sensor (new)?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Fuel Starts W/ Fluid. Torque App Shows No Fuel Pressure at Rail. Help Please
Replies
10
Views
879
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Devmart
D
Carson93Fox
Fuel Low Fuel Pump Pressure
Replies
4
Views
398
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Carson93Fox
Carson93Fox
M
Fuel Delivery
Replies
19
Views
897
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Onesick99GT
Onesick99GT
S
2005 Mustang V6 will not start - at my wits end!
Replies
5
Views
394
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
schwaggs
S
B
code 59 low fuel pump voltage
Replies
0
Views
71
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Backyarddeamer
B
Top Bottom