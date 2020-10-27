Hey everyone I just bought my 04 mustang gt from a one owner who bought it new he put a bama tuner, cold air intake, stage 2cams, aftermarket fuel rails, long tube headers, bassani exhaust from catalytic converter back.. Before I bought the car it had been sitting for a little while ...the codes it throwed was p0172, p0190,p0153,p2195,p2196,p0174 pointed to a bad MAF sensor. So far I have changed my MAF,spark plugs,rear end oil, and a (used) fuel rail pressure sensor..and so far the only codes its throwing now is p0190 p2195 heres my question should I start with my 02s or just get another fuel rail pressure sensor (new)?