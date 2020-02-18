04 V6 Rumble/Vibration

D

Dcstang0627

New Member
Feb 18, 2020
1
0
0
31
NJ
So I have been dealing with this issue for quite some time in my 04 V6. I have been experiencing helicopter type noises at 40mph + and a rhythmic vibration through the pedals and floorboards. This happens while accelerating and coasting. First off, I bought a brand new rear pair of 17" cobra r rims wrapped in bf Goodrichgforce comp 2 all season tires 245/40z from American muscle. The fronts however, I bought used with the same tires. The front rims seem a little different in that I have to use a long socket to get the lugs off ( a regular lug wrench won't clear the diameter as they are cone shaped, but fit fine on the new ones. Anyway, I convinced myself the front hubs were going so I replaced them both. Which makes the ride a lot smoother, but I still experience that (helicopter type) noise and a rhythmic vibration in my gas pedal and floorboard at higher speeds which seem to me are coming from the drivers side wheel well. Could it be that the used rims/tire I got are slightly bent or out of round? also those tires are not all season the are the regular force comp2. Any input would be helpful.
 

