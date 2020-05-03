For Sale .040 over 302 cast rings

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
sharp2377 Recommend A Head Gasket For .040? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
9 Will .040 milled heads bump compression too much for supercharger Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
I .040 over 351W cu.? & cam recommedation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
BlackVert .040 overbore on a 351 block ok? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
6 If 289 is bored .040. over, is it still 289 c.i.? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
Similar threads
Recommend A Head Gasket For .040?
Will .040 milled heads bump compression too much for supercharger
.040 over 351W cu.? & cam recommedation
.040 overbore on a 351 block ok?
If 289 is bored .040. over, is it still 289 c.i.?
Top Bottom