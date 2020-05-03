Never used, but box has been opened. Just pay shipping and they're yours
Attachments
-
210.5 KB Views: 2
-
108.5 KB Views: 1
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Recommend A Head Gasket For .040?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|9
|Will .040 milled heads bump compression too much for supercharger
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|I
|.040 over 351W cu.? & cam recommedation
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|.040 overbore on a 351 block ok?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|7
|6
|If 289 is bored .040. over, is it still 289 c.i.?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|5