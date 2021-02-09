Jack1.2
Looking at the trunk switch issue for my 2005 mustang. Will the Fusion headlight switch / dimmer plate interchange with the mustang, and more importantly will the fusion (06-09) trunk switch splice into and work with the mustang wiring wise?
Has anyone done this or tried it?
The fusion has the same headlight switch, dimmer and a trunk release button on the same plate (2006-2009) Fusion which I think is the same size as the mustang.
Looking for that ford factory look for the trunk switch vs the aftermarket solutions.
