Interior and Upholstery 05-09 headlight switch and dimmer - possible fusion swap?

J

Jack1.2

Member
Aug 11, 2019
16
4
13
51
St. Louis, Missouri
Looking at the trunk switch issue for my 2005 mustang. Will the Fusion headlight switch / dimmer plate interchange with the mustang, and more importantly will the fusion (06-09) trunk switch splice into and work with the mustang wiring wise?
Has anyone done this or tried it?
The fusion has the same headlight switch, dimmer and a trunk release button on the same plate (2006-2009) Fusion which I think is the same size as the mustang.
Looking for that ford factory look for the trunk switch vs the aftermarket solutions.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
For Sale 05 to 09 factory cup holder ambient lights help parts find
Replies
0
Views
606
Interior Exterior Parts
dompass05stanggtautogang
D
Wayne Waldrep
Getting my car decent. Looking for thoughts on this long list.
Replies
50
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
MustangIIMatt
Budget Audio Build (f150 Upgrades Without Keeping Sync)
Replies
1
Views
1K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
crazy98gt
  • Locked
What Is My '86 T-top Hatchback Rolling Chassis W/ Cobra Irs Worth?
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
moddbox
  • Locked
Complete How To: Supercharge 4.ol V6 Sohc - Mustang 05-10
Replies
1
Views
2K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
moddbox
moddbox
Top Bottom