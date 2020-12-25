Hello,

I had an 05 GT that was an automatic and I bought everything to convert it to a manual transmission (PCM would need to be blank path reprogrammed or you will need a PCM for a manual transmission car). I ended up selling my GT to a buyer that wanted an automatic transmission. I'm moving to northern Michigan next year and have no plan to buy another Mustang. The transmission and related used parts were purchased from an 07 Mustang Shelby GT (not a GT 500). The seller was the original owner of the Shelby GT and he had converted it to twin turbo shortly after he purchased it new. At approximately 2500 miles he swapped out the manual trans for an automatic transmission for drag racing. He said the manual transmission shifted fine and was like new, it just didn't fit his plan for a twin turbo drag car. The parts are located in Flat Rock, Michigan. The items for the swap are below:



TR3650 manual transmission

Shelby GT short throw shifter assembly, shelby shifter arm and ball, factory shifter boot etc.

Shelby GT clutch pedal assembly

New king cobra clutch and pressure plate

New slave cylinder

New flywheel (I have the original also but it has heavy surface rust from sitting)

Separator plate

New from the Ford dealer (bellhousing bolts, remote mounted clutch hydraulic reservoir, clutch hydraulic line etc)



Asking $1,100 for everything