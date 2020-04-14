05 Mustang GT Engine Wiring Harness Diagram

I recently bought a project that was about half finished. I bought an 05 mustang GT chassis that came with a partially built motor. The engine that was originally in the car was pulled before I bought it because it was blown so I have no reference of where all of the plugs go on the new engine that I am about ready to throw in. Does anybody have a plug diagram for the engine wiring harness on the 05-09 mustangs? I haven't been able to find anything useful by searching online so any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!