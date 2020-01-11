'05 to '09 V6 Mustang / Explorer Owners Using " X- Charger " kits ( Explorer Express )

I didn't find a category for 'X - Charger ' Owners that were sold by Explorer Express , now out of business . I was taken aback when I found Dave Vanek had left the business . as some may know . However , this predicament means we'll have to lend an ear - or advice - now among each other when problems arise . I had to remove the s-charger to replace the water return housing ( That old 'One bolt Hang-Up' again ! ) . I called Stage 3 , the source I bought the kit from , for advice , when Dave's phone went dead but , they have NO paper on the kit , a normal occurrence , but frustrating . I thought I had lost my ( Invaluable ! ) Install Manual , & panicked ! " Now What ?! " was one thought ! Anyways , should any X-Charger Owners be in similar situations , I have found that Holy Grail in excellent condition ; so I have the Install Manual , parts tags , & many , if not all , other paper items that came with the kits . There is a major problem however in that none of the part numbers - as shown in the manual - are Ford numbers , they're what Dave came up with , for the Mustang specific kit . The part numbers begin with an ' MS- ' . ( The Explorer kit is likely different in some ways , the Mustang kit was adapted from Dave's work in developing the Explorer kit , ( In that case , their part #'s would likely be ' EX- (?) . I am presently hand cutting the 6 ea. , intake manifold - to supercharger/intercooler lid gaskets , quite the chore as they are an oval/eccentric hole & must be positioned correctly . Hoping the local print shop can blow the Manual's one good picture of the gasket(s) , do I can get a truer outline . The one part number that is Ford's is probably Ford Racing's & is one the bar code on the front - right ( boost pickup /actuator side ) of the s'charger's front 'snout' body . I'm working with a guy in Ford Parts in researching any info we can get for future references . I work slow - I'm what they sometimes call " Ree-Tired " , but doin what I can so our ship doesn't sink ! I can be Contacted thru this site . ( Thanks StangNet !! ) Mackel