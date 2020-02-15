06 mustang automatic transmission problems

I have a 06 mustang gt with an automatic transmission. I have been having problems with my car not shifting past 3200 rpm. My O/D light keeps flashing when I drive the car, which causes me to think it’s in limp mode. I rebuilt the transmission, everything is new except for the transmission case. The problem is still there. I believe it could be my trans wiring harness, but I was only able to find a wire harness on eBay for an 03-05 Lincoln aviator. It has the same transmission as mine, the 5r55s. Will this wiring harness work for my car or will it be a waste of money?