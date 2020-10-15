06 Mustang Buzzing Sound

R

Rangel54

New Member
Oct 30, 2019
1
0
1
San Antonio, Texas
Hey everyone, okay so I've had my 2006 Mustang for 3 years now, and I've noticed whenever the weather gets cold, when I'm driving I can hear this loud annoying "buzzing" sound in my car, and I believe it might be coming from my dash? I can only hear it when I'm going at least 20+mph (buzzing sound doesn't stop until I actually come to a complete stop) and this is irritating me so much. Like I stated earlier, this problem only occurs when it gets cold outside (fall & winter), my car is completely normal in the spring/summer, and I was just wondering would anybody have an idea what it is?

Also, my first post here so I hope I posted this question in the right place lol
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Annoying Sound Coming From Engine?
Replies
2
Views
167
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
racerraj
R
P
Engine Sligh miss and pop over 3k rpm
Replies
30
Views
825
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Png1978
P
Teddyd
1985 fuel pump issue? sounds strange
Replies
6
Views
363
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Teddyd
Teddyd
MLB
Lots of sensor errors
Replies
9
Views
543
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
MLB
MLB
T
×Engine knock that sounds like it's underneath car behind drivers side tire
Replies
9
Views
458
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Timothyeg
T
Top Bottom