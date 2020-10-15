06 Mustang Buzzing Sound

Hey everyone, okay so I've had my 2006 Mustang for 3 years now, and I've noticed whenever the weather gets cold, when I'm driving I can hear this loud annoying "buzzing" sound in my car, and I believe it might be coming from my dash? I can only hear it when I'm going at least 20+mph (buzzing sound doesn't stop until I actually come to a complete stop) and this is irritating me so much. Like I stated earlier, this problem only occurs when it gets cold outside (fall & winter), my car is completely normal in the spring/summer, and I was just wondering would anybody have an idea what it is?



Also, my first post here so I hope I posted this question in the right place lol