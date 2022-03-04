06 Navigator as a parts donor

My 2006 Lincoln Navigator may be done.
Engine needs to come out for clean-up, maybe full rebuild.

I know these engines are generally hated, and have experienced why…. But what would it actually take to swap a 3v 5.4 into a fox body, along with the 6spd automatic.

I have enjoyed the airbag suspension as well.
Has that been swapped into a fox body?

Basically, I want to consider all options at this point…

Horrible idea? If so, why?
 

