06 Navigator as a parts donor

vristang
15 Year Member
-
- Mar 31, 2005
-
- 4,840
-
- 67
-
- 109
-
- 46
My 2006 Lincoln Navigator may be done.
Engine needs to come out for clean-up, maybe full rebuild.
I know these engines are generally hated, and have experienced why…. But what would it actually take to swap a 3v 5.4 into a fox body, along with the 6spd automatic.
I have enjoyed the airbag suspension as well.
Has that been swapped into a fox body?
Basically, I want to consider all options at this point…
Horrible idea? If so, why?
