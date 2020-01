Okay, here is a weird one.

Blower only comes on "when it wants to". Sometimes immediately, sometimes when you put the car in drive, sometimes after driving for a bit, sometimes..,not at all.

I have changed the resistor (all speeds function properly when it is running). I have checked under hood relays. I have removed the 40 pin connector from the passenger side kick panel and cleaned it and made sure my connections we're good with no burned contacts or loose wires).

I'm at a loss for solutions.

Please help if you are able.