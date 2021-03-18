07 GT seat belt latch replacement

Hello,
I need to replace the driver side seat belt latch. It seems to be an easy job, remove the seat, unbolt the old latch and disconnect the wiring, reverse the process for the new one. I've done this on old cars but not new ones. Is it this simple or is there something I should be aware of?
Thanks.
 

