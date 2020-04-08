07 Mustang GT SIGRTN

Hello All, I have a problem with my 07 Mustang GT.

I have the DTC code P0345. I try all in the forums, change a PA Alternator, new VCT Solenoids, new CMP sensors, melling Pump, etc etc... And same result... at engine warm temp my engine run rough.

I follow the pinpoint test for p0345 and all ok but DR16

DR16 CHECK FOR A SHORT IN THE HARNESS BETWEEN THE PCM AND THE CMP2 SENSOR
Measure the resistance between:
SIGRTN - Negative terminal

Are the resistances greater than 10K ohms?
NO. REPAIR the short circuit. CLEAR the DTCs.
REPEAT the self-test.

test the harness and no problem but i have a doubt about PCM, I disconnect the PCM from the harness
the pin E58 is the SIGRTN
and the pin B47 B48 B49 and B50 are grounds

test with multimeter between E58 and whatever of these 4 pin (B47 B48...) and there are 0.5ohm
My question is, where should the 10k ohm resistance be? this means that there is a short inside PCM? or the 10kohm resistance is inside of the harness?

I hope you have understood what I want to ask. Thanks
 

