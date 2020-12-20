08 Bullitt Power Driver Seat Issues

My Bullitt driver seat has quit moving up and down and the lumbar has died.
A lot of googling shows I should be able to buy and replace the lumbar.
Not so much luck on the vertical seat issue. I hear the motor running, but no motion, hope it a broken gear problem.
Has anyone had and fixed this, ie, are the parts available?
