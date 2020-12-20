08 Bullitt Power Driver Seat Issues

R

Rcdgl

Active Member
Feb 19, 2018
137
39
38
68
My Bullitt driver seat has quit moving up and down and the lumbar has died.

A lot of googling shows I should be able to buy and replace the lumbar.

Not so much luck on the vertical seat issue. I hear the motor running, but no motion, hope it a broken gear problem.

Has anyone had and fixed this, ie, are the parts available?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cammer429
Swap or Build?
Replies
5
Views
722
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
C
Window Wont go Up correctly after Regulator install.
Replies
10
Views
561
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
M
Electrical 2011 GT vert. rear window problem/can bus gremlins
Replies
1
Views
806
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
Matt19888
M
R
Ccrm board repair
Replies
1
Views
384
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Reckless_b
R
P
For Sale 1996 Vortech Supercharged Cobra Convertible 80K Miles for sale - many upgrades - $10,500
Replies
1
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
pimpfish
P
Top Bottom