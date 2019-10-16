Hello gentlemen.....so I posted a couple years back about the ii project.. and from then to now heres what I finished building. 302 small block, forged rods, hyper pistons- stock flat tops with 4 valve reliefs, edelbrock performer rpm heads, edelbrock rpm cam, scorpion 1.6:1 roller rockers (stock raito), long tube headers, msd distributor, parker funnelweb 302 high rise intake, and holley 750 double pumper carb- choke milled off. Deleted power steering, and have underdrive pulleys- just crank, water pump, and alternator. And backed by a 69 mustang C4 with manual shift kit with a 2800 stall. Have an 8" posi rear end with 3.80:1 on 235/60-14 BFG rear tires. I believe that equates to roughly 28" tall tires. No interior- only 2 front seats, dash, and steering wheel- all panels, carpeting, and rear seats are out. Battery in spare tire space. Thinking about purchacing frame connectors and traction bars.



ROUGH estimate- what would an expected 1/4 mile time be? Edelbrock advertises their RPM top end kits produces about 367 hp. While I realize it is not that much, I was having a blast with stock smog heads and very mild crane cam- probably MAYBE 180hp. I haven't actually drove the car with this new top end kit..i Just fired it up, broke in the cam, and got derailed with another project that was much more pressing...and then the cold hit. Really anticipating spring to come soon. Let me know what YOU think

Thanks guys