Engine 1.6 vs 1.7 steel vs alum.

nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,433
728
143
59
nevada
where do I start? the comp cam stage 3+ I got has 544/544 lift with 1.7 rockers , I got comps 1.6 alum. rockers.
these will give me (I belive) 513/513 lift. soooo do I sell these and get 1.7? if I do im thinking steel not alum. for daily driving.(yes and cost)
I don't know if the alum. ones i have will hold up in a daily. any experience or problems, any suggestions?
 

