1.8 Rocker rollers or Braided Steel brake lines?

What engine is in your 2003? If it is a modular, they are not a cam in block design like the Windsor engines. I plan on my 4.6 2v Grand Marquis flying stealth another 100-200k with good maintenance, just like the cop car to taxi oil commercials. Even if it had pushrods, unless you are spinning it to the red zone all the time, bent pushrods in Fords have not been a common thing, and the valve train noise will often warn you before catastrophe hits.



Safety first. Brakes and stopping are more important than going. So if you have not recently replaced the hoses, flushed the fluid, and done a complete brake inspection, it’s an easy choice.