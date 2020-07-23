1.8 Rocker rollers or Braided Steel brake lines?

ShagsSN95
2003 Convertible, Automatic. Lowered 1" on Eibach's, has a custom frame brace, 245 45 17's front and 40's back.
Cold Air Intake, BBK 65mm Throttle Body, Magnaflow Dual Exhaust w/X pipe, just put on PowerStop Z26 front brakes.
I mostly run her up in the Canyons, and a bit of flat Desert top speed stuff.
Budget conscious due to Covid, so wondering which Mod is better bang for the buck?
PowerStop's are strong but Pedal is still softer then I would like,
but wondering at the 90K mark if I should check pushrods and change rockers?
I hear factory pushrods can bend a bit with age.
Thanks.
