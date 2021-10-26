10 hole wheels back at the OEM level?

HotFox
Ok so I live in SE Michigan, and can't say I am in love with the new Bronco yuk or would even consider buying one, yes Ford you failed....give me a 92-96 Full size Bronco.
Anyway I'm driving home one day and there is one of those new broncos...with a 10 hole Mustang wheels! I sat there and counted twice...10 holes apparently it is 17".
Now someone in Ford must have known about the previous offered Mustang 10 hole right?
Did anyone else notice this?
