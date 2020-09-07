11r 2.080 valve ptv anyone?

So after picking up a set of 205 11r heads with the 2.080 valves I'm starting to become concerned about potential ptv clearance issues due to the fact im running an inline valve design from Kb. From what I've read the issue comes with the intake valve being in a different position thus completely missing the stock location valve relief. Im going to be going with a custom cam but with a displacement of 357 cubes and a goal over over 400 whp im expecting cam specs to be a bit more aggressive. anyone running flat tops or inline valve pistons with these heads paired with a healthy cam and still maintain good PTV? particularly with the 2.080 valve