Yes, if LMR ever gets the kit back in stock. I've been patiently waiting for three months now.Looks like a nice space to work in!! I wish I had that kind of room! You doing a 5 lug conversion?
Which kit ? Isn’t hard to piece it all togetherYes, if LMR ever gets the lit back in stock. I've been patiently waiting for three months now.
Which kit ? Are you just doing rotors and axles? Are you doing it the correct way with spindles? Im asking becasue the only parts i ordered from LMR were the MM hoses and brake line parts i used. The rest was ebay, Rock auto , parts store etc. These are oem parts not made of gold lol.The 5 lug/4 wheel disc brake/28 spline kit.
I tried that weeks ago. They said no.
You don't want 96-04 spindles. Look for 94-95 on ebay. All the calipers and brackets , master can all be bought on rock auto. Axles can be bought separate too. E brake cables can be bought separate as well as all the brake line parts MM makes.SVE-2300AK-S
I sent my quick list with the advice from you on master cyl sizing depending on caliper choice from when I did mine . Little do diligence and he could be on his waydamn. $2700??
You can piece that together for way less than that.
Rockauto and eBay are your friend.
I'm tracking. I already have 94 spindles and dust covers on it. I dont have the time to source the parts individually. If the new in stock date comes and goes again I'll ask to purchase the LMR parts separately.Which kit ? Are you just doing rotors and axles? Are you doing it the correct way with spindles? Im asking becasue the only parts i ordered from LMR were the MM hoses and brake line parts i used. The rest was ebay, Rock auto , parts store etc. These are oem parts not made of gold lol.
I just gave you all the part numbers e brake cables and ALL the brake lines. the master and booster with part numbers. ALl you have to do is order the rear brackts from North race cars and get the calipers loaded , rotors , master and booster from rock auto. It deosnt get much easier then this . But hey you can lead a horse to water.I'm tracking. I already have 94 spindles and dust covers on it. I dont have the time to source the parts individually. If the new in stock date comes and goes again I'll ask to purchase the LMR parts separately.
Sometimes happens . Was trying to help him out.Why is this discussion in the picture thread?
I dont remeber off hand but having spindles certainly helpsLol. Ok, thanks. I'll take a look at it. What am I looking at cost wise if I go the individual order route?
Under $1000?I dont remeber off hand but having spindles certainly helps
no worries mate, I 've derailed more than one thread.Sometimes happens . Was trying to help him out.
I may be around that when all is said and done, INCLUDING my wheels and tires!! Definitely eBay and the parts stores are the way to go.damn. $2700??
You can piece that together for way less than that.
Rockauto and eBay are your friend.
