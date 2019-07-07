Progress Thread "12th Owner": My '93 Notchback Progress Thread

Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
Rdub6 said:
Looks like a nice space to work in!! I wish I had that kind of room! You doing a 5 lug conversion?
Yes, if LMR ever gets the kit back in stock. I've been patiently waiting for three months now.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

Habu135 said:
The 5 lug/4 wheel disc brake/28 spline kit.

I tried that weeks ago. They said no.
Which kit ? Are you just doing rotors and axles? Are you doing it the correct way with spindles? Im asking becasue the only parts i ordered from LMR were the MM hoses and brake line parts i used. The rest was ebay, Rock auto , parts store etc. These are oem parts not made of gold lol.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

Habu135 said:
SVE-2300AK-S
You don't want 96-04 spindles. Look for 94-95 on ebay. All the calipers and brackets , master can all be bought on rock auto. Axles can be bought separate too. E brake cables can be bought separate as well as all the brake line parts MM makes.

A little home work you can have all that stuff ordered from separate places.

5 Lug swap list



-94-95 spindles

-5 Lug axles ( i used moser foxbody length with 99-04 disc flange to keep fox track width)

-Master cyl ( see notes)

-Booster 93 cobra

-Cobra calipers(front)

-13inch rotors (front)

  • 94-04 gt calipers (rear)
  • 94-04 gt rotors (rear )
  • 99-04 rear gt backing plates north race cars or cobra backing plates depending on what rotor you want to use



Maximum MOTORSPORTS parts

-Front brake line kit - MMBK8F

-Rear brake line kit - MMBK13R

-Adjustable Prop valve - BPV-1

-Stock prop valve disable plug - MM-2450-A



-93 cobra booster ( keeps threads the same for the hardware ) - a1 cardone - 5473155

-North racecars rear caliper brackets for use with sn95 gt calipers . Cobra and gt caliper is the same cobra would accept bigger rotor . You want the small rotor so you can get 15 inch wheel on at the track .

-Parking brake cable- center (50resto)- M2810a

Rear cables - (50resto) - LRS-2635D





"If you run the 13inch rotors with cobra calipers up front you will need 94-95 cobra master cyl -15/16th bore p/n- BMC-4 with MMBAK-8 adapters to tie into factory hard line " ( Max Motorsport part numbers )



If you run 99-04 gt dual piston front caliper so you can run a 15 inch wheel up front you would run 93 cobra master cyl ( 1inch bore) -BMC-2 with line adapter kit MMBAk-3 (max Motorsport part numbers )
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

This is a big reason why I pulled it out
Feb 18, 2001
damn. $2700??

You can piece that together for way less than that.

Rockauto and eBay are your friend.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

Mustang5L5 said:
damn. $2700??

You can piece that together for way less than that.

Rockauto and eBay are your friend.
I sent my quick list with the advice from you on master cyl sizing depending on caliper choice from when I did mine . Little do diligence and he could be on his way
 
Habu135

Habu135

Jan 10, 2019
TOOLOW91 said:
Which kit ? Are you just doing rotors and axles? Are you doing it the correct way with spindles? Im asking becasue the only parts i ordered from LMR were the MM hoses and brake line parts i used. The rest was ebay, Rock auto , parts store etc. These are oem parts not made of gold lol.
I'm tracking. I already have 94 spindles and dust covers on it. I dont have the time to source the parts individually. If the new in stock date comes and goes again I'll ask to purchase the LMR parts separately.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

Habu135 said:
I'm tracking. I already have 94 spindles and dust covers on it. I dont have the time to source the parts individually. If the new in stock date comes and goes again I'll ask to purchase the LMR parts separately.
I just gave you all the part numbers e brake cables and ALL the brake lines. the master and booster with part numbers. ALl you have to do is order the rear brackts from North race cars and get the calipers loaded , rotors , master and booster from rock auto. It deosnt get much easier then this . But hey you can lead a horse to water.
 
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

Habu135 said:
Lol. Ok, thanks. I'll take a look at it. What am I looking at cost wise if I go the individual order route?
I dont remeber off hand but having spindles certainly helps
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Dec 29, 2017
Mustang5L5 said:
damn. $2700??

You can piece that together for way less than that.

Rockauto and eBay are your friend.
I may be around that when all is said and done, INCLUDING my wheels and tires!! Definitely eBay and the parts stores are the way to go.
I just got a ‘73 Torino Master Cylinder, 1” bore, same thread pitch as my ‘86 lines for $23.
 
