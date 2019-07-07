Habu135
Welcome to my progress thread. What you are about to view was a restoration, but is now a performance upgrade build completed on a nearly dead 12 owner original 4 cylinder auto transmission equipped '93 Mustang. A nearly twenty month process of restoration where the idea was to pay homage to the venerable Fox Body platform, but also give it a bit of an upgrade. New Terminator brakes and steering rack, but retain the live axle. Add cupholders and horsepower and torque, but retain the World Class t-5. Why? Because the 302 with the unique exhaust tone, buttery smooth tranny shifts and clean notchback lines are what make this car great. I'm just improving what's already here.
A work in progress
A work in progress
