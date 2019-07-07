94-04 gt calipers (rear)

94-04 gt rotors (rear )

99-04 rear gt backing plates north race cars or cobra backing plates depending on what rotor you want to use

You don't want 96-04 spindles. Look for 94-95 on ebay. All the calipers and brackets , master can all be bought on rock auto. Axles can be bought separate too. E brake cables can be bought separate as well as all the brake line parts MM makes.A little home work you can have all that stuff ordered from separate places.5 Lug swap list-94-95 spindles-5 Lug axles ( i used moser foxbody length with 99-04 disc flange to keep fox track width)-Master cyl ( see notes)-Booster 93 cobra-Cobra calipers(front)-13inch rotors (front)Maximum MOTORSPORTS parts-Front brake line kit - MMBK8F-Rear brake line kit - MMBK13R-Adjustable Prop valve - BPV-1-Stock prop valve disable plug - MM-2450-A-93 cobra booster ( keeps threads the same for the hardware ) - a1 cardone - 5473155-North racecars rear caliper brackets for use with sn95 gt calipers . Cobra and gt caliper is the same cobra would accept bigger rotor . You want the small rotor so you can get 15 inch wheel on at the track .-Parking brake cable- center (50resto)- M2810aRear cables - (50resto) - LRS-2635D"If you run the 13inch rotors with cobra calipers up front you will need 94-95 cobra master cyl -15/16th bore p/n- BMC-4 with MMBAK-8 adapters to tie into factory hard line " ( Max Motorsport part numbers )If you run 99-04 gt dual piston front caliper so you can run a 15 inch wheel up front you would run 93 cobra master cyl ( 1inch bore) -BMC-2 with line adapter kit MMBAk-3 (max Motorsport part numbers )