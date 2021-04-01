12V switched hot?

6

69 Rustang

Member
Jun 9, 2004
304
0
16
54
Orange County California
I am installing a fuel pressure gauge in my ‘96 Mustang Cobra. It requires a 12V switched hot—as my car is really low mileage I really don’t want to tear the dash all the way apart or cut the harness up, any ideas on an easy to get to 12v switched source under the dash? I thought about the radio, but I don’t have a wiring diagram to know what wire and I don’t want to randomly probe for fear of causing damage. (and yes I will install a fuse!). Thanks for any help.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Radio Installation
Replies
2
Views
302
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Jamessandlin
J
Nightstang00
Main 12v Key on
Replies
3
Views
537
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
L
Electrical 12v switched source uder hood '65
Replies
4
Views
276
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
H
Accessories mode stays on without ignition switch in the vehicle 96 GT
Replies
0
Views
318
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
hatingthiscarlately
H
J
Electrical 92 LX headlight switch and turn signal switch acting funky
Replies
5
Views
844
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JDiFet
J
Top Bottom