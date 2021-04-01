I am installing a fuel pressure gauge in my ‘96 Mustang Cobra. It requires a 12V switched hot—as my car is really low mileage I really don’t want to tear the dash all the way apart or cut the harness up, any ideas on an easy to get to 12v switched source under the dash? I thought about the radio, but I don’t have a wiring diagram to know what wire and I don’t want to randomly probe for fear of causing damage. (and yes I will install a fuse!). Thanks for any help.