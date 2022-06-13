140 speedo swap into 88gt

jz88vert

New Member
Jun 12, 2022
1
0
1
41
Pennsylvania
I have an 88 GT convertible and I got a dash cluster from my buddies 93 GT I've heard many different things on here about doing the swap I'm trying to see if I pull the speedo out of his 93 and take the mechanism off the back do I need to remove the stop pin and let the needle fall down and swap it and then pick it back up and put the pin in and use the Whiteface 140 gauges if this will work properly for the calibration if anyone can let me know I would appreciate it. I dont really want to use his whole speedo and drill holes and file and cut stuff
 

