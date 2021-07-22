16 or 13 pounds on the T-stat

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
55
7
18
70
Bradenton Fl 34212
I have a 65 Mustang with the original 289 rebuilt and an aluminum radiator.
I was given the suggestion of removing the radiator cap which is rated at 16 pounds and replacing it with a 13 pound cap.
Is this a bad or good thing to do.
Any advise is appreciate.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woody3882
Aluminum radiator with aluminum shroud install question
Replies
3
Views
84
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
bchampion
'68 Cooling System Problem
Replies
1
Views
202
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
bchampion
bchampion
Woody3882
Installation of an original ballast resistor style "Rally-Pac" on my 65
Replies
3
Views
369
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
Woody3882
Rally-Pac wiring
Replies
0
Views
232
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
65/289 Aluminum radiator shroud
Replies
1
Views
696
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
Top Bottom