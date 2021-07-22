16 or 13 pounds on the T-stat

Woody3882
Jun 19, 2018
- 55
- 7
- 18
- 70
I have a 65 Mustang with the original 289 rebuilt and an aluminum radiator.
I was given the suggestion of removing the radiator cap which is rated at 16 pounds and replacing it with a 13 pound cap.
Is this a bad or good thing to do.
Any advise is appreciate.
