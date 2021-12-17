17x10 rear wheel

MUSTANGJOE
Silver Stanger
Founding Member
-
- Apr 9, 2002
-
- 1,586
-
- 8
-
- 59
Hey guys
Thinking of getting the 17x10 pony r for the rear of my 93 vert. With a 275/40/17 tire.
I dont mind reversing the quad shock or maybe even removing it but I do not want to roll or hammer in and fenders.
Will the 17x10 fit, or should i stick to 17x9.
It is stock height right now, but will prob be lowered 1" or 1.5" in the near future.
Thank you!
Joe
Thinking of getting the 17x10 pony r for the rear of my 93 vert. With a 275/40/17 tire.
I dont mind reversing the quad shock or maybe even removing it but I do not want to roll or hammer in and fenders.
Will the 17x10 fit, or should i stick to 17x9.
It is stock height right now, but will prob be lowered 1" or 1.5" in the near future.
Thank you!
Joe