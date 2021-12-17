17x10 rear wheel

MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Hey guys

Thinking of getting the 17x10 pony r for the rear of my 93 vert. With a 275/40/17 tire.

I dont mind reversing the quad shock or maybe even removing it but I do not want to roll or hammer in and fenders.

Will the 17x10 fit, or should i stick to 17x9.

It is stock height right now, but will prob be lowered 1" or 1.5" in the near future.

Thank you!

Joe
 

1hot87gt

1hot87gt

I have 17x10’s in rear with Bilstein quad shocks. But I used longer ARP studs and a Baer 1/2” spacer. 3DA67A2F-4C35-4859-9A9C-B54624F5C37C.jpeg 19C4AEEE-92BF-4BD7-A53F-551D4CB3C95A.jpeg
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

MUSTANGJOE said:
I dont mind hammering the inner fender near the quad shocks but Id like not to roll any fenders
If you don’t mind beating on the inner fenders it’s doable. I’ve read about some guys not rolling the outer fender, but I’ve never personally seen it done without rolling them.
 
Dan02gt

Dan02gt

I’ve got the ponies in 17x9” with a 275 tire and it’s perfect. I did nothing to make it fit, not even flipping the quad shock. If you’re planning on running a 275 I don’t see what the 10” wide will gain you over the 9”.
 
MUSTANGJOE

MUSTANGJOE

Dan02gt said:
I’ve got the ponies in 17x9” with a 275 tire and it’s perfect. I did nothing to make it fit, not even flipping the quad shock. If you’re planning on running a 275 I don’t see what the 10” wide will gain you over the 9”.
Hi Thank you, was looking at the 17x10 because they would fill up the wheel well more i believe, would the 17x9 seem to pushed in?
 
HotFox

HotFox

MUSTANGJOE said:
Hi Thank you, was looking at the 17x10 because they would fill up the wheel well more i believe, would the 17x9 seem to pushed in?
Don't disagree there for my setup with 17x8 and fox length axles they do appear to be "pushed in". But with my racing wheels at 15x10 this is the compromise.
20210919_155532.jpg
 
Dan02gt

Dan02gt

Here’s my 9” wides with 275s. Don’t look pushed in to me. If they were out any further the tire would rub the fender unless you rolled it.
8B7FB69E-110F-4379-8300-3BDA23657336.jpeg
275B76B9-7CC6-4199-9F29-FB665AD0DD6F.jpeg
 

