I got me a set of 17x9 03 cobra rims. They fit great on my 92. Only issue is the hub cap in the fronts wont stay on due to the dust cap. I ordered from lmr and I did see a 8mm spacer is recommended for the front due to this issue. I was wondering if massaging the dust cap with a hammer would possibly fix this? I'd rather not run the spacer cause I dont wanna get longer studs. Thanks for the help