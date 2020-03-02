What's it Worth? 18" Sn-95 Roush wheels worth

elarm1

elarm1

5 Year Member
Dec 17, 2010
1,382
598
144
N.Va
I got a set that were on my uncles Roush. Beautiful car that he sold without the wheels. One wheel had a crack that lead to a slow leak that I had fixed and all the lips of the wheels polished. I might put them on my fox. What are they worth?
Roushwheels1.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A For Sale Roush 20" Wheels and Tires. Wheels Tires Brakes 0
N Deciding on which rims and tires to buy so there is no gap in the wheel well. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
RossD 2005 Mustang GT 4.6L Roush Convertable - looking to replace Wheels &Tires 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
jrhill87 Wheels-Tires Convert To 5 Lug With Roush Wheels Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
T Anyone With 18 Inch Roush Wheels On Their Gt? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
For Sale Roush 20" Wheels and Tires.
Deciding on which rims and tires to buy so there is no gap in the wheel well.
2005 Mustang GT 4.6L Roush Convertable - looking to replace Wheels &Tires
Wheels-Tires Convert To 5 Lug With Roush Wheels Help
Anyone With 18 Inch Roush Wheels On Their Gt?
Top Bottom