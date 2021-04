1993SSP said: I plan on running 18x9 on all four corners, sounds like 265/35/18 is the tire I need to go with Click to expand...

Well i tell you what man, my neighbor has 18x9's and he is running the 265/35/18's on all four corners. Right now i'm running 245/40/18's on all four corners of my car. After seeing his tire next to mine. His is better in my opinion. First it has a shorter side wall, i think it looks better(Although it does call for a rougher ride quality) and second my tires are just so narrow and tall. It looks odd from the back. Where as his 265's are very wide. It looks very nice. But its up to you. If you wait about a week and a half i'll have some side by side photos. I'll have my new tires on by then! Good luck though.