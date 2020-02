I just received my test wheel from American Muscle. I thought I would put on my 95 spindle and see if it would fit. It looks like it extends about 3/8 inch past my fender. These are 2013 Gt500 wheels for a 95 mustang. 6.2 Back spacing , with a +30 offset. Not sure if I should run it ? They do fit the rear well. I tried to get good pictures.