No wide band and I plan on upgrading the fuel pump to a 255LPH pump. The stock pump is really loud and has been for years. Still working but not sure how well. I am only worried because from what I have read the stock 19's are only good for around 300hp max and I may not reach that with this combo but who knows later. I will get a MAF that is matched for the injectors though which is why I have not ordered it either. I have a 93 Cobra MAF that I bought but probably will not put it on even though I was told it would work with my combo. Also heard it will not work right so will probably not go that route.