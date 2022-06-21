19 years and counting

IIGood

IIGood

Today marks the 19th "anniversary" of owning my 2003 GT.

20220621_074925.jpg


I bought it new on June 21st, 2003 and been loving it ever since. It was my daily for its first 11 years but now only gets driven when conditions are clear. It has just shy of 191K miles on it.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

With 191k on it, it has been a damn good car for you
Proud of you for keeping it long enough to get your moneys worth out of it
200k is a big birthday for a car
Buy it new chains and tensioners or something nice
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
Happy caraversary,and many more happy years to you two.
Ours is on 7/7/07.
 
COramprat

COramprat

...I can take it. I think.
I have an 03 as well but I didn't get it until 13. Oh well, we both have 20 year old cars. You've just rode yours longer. (160k)
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Very nice.

I miss my '03 GT. I only kept it 5 years, but I bought it new. Was a great car.

I've had my Fox 25 years.
 
