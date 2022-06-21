19 years and counting

IIGood
Today marks the 19th "anniversary" of owning my 2003 GT.
I bought it new on June 21st, 2003 and been loving it ever since. It was my daily for its first 11 years but now only gets driven when conditions are clear. It has just shy of 191K miles on it.
