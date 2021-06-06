DLB1985 said: Thanks. The only thing on the whole car that hasn't been upgraded is the regulator. It's just a stock one, non adjustable or anything fancy. Would that cause me issues with a higher volume or pressure pump? At one time this car was a daily driver and I'd like to use it that way. I might leave the nitrous setup but I don't see myself using it very often. Click to expand...

I use an OEM, Non-Adjustable fuel regulator too. KB blower and stroker setup. Nothing wrong with it at all.The only [real] downside to pumping more gas than you need is that the unused portion returns to the tank. Over time, it can elevate fuel temps but this is generally with much larger pumps and volume than a 255L.You can ask around... 255L in-tank is pretty much the new standard. It's the starting point for engines that will see mods and will cover you for just about everything except the most extreme builds.I'm not a fan of 190L pumps for reasons that may or may not affect you depending on what you do next. The 255s don't have the same limitation.Walbro 255L [High Pressure]The high-pressure portion is relevant for only one reason: The pump volume varies less with voltage and pressure changes. It's just more stable.