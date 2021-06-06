Fuel 190lph or 255lph?

D

DLB1985

New Member
Jun 3, 2021
2
0
1
36
Asheville, NC
The 190lph fuel pump went in my recently acquired '94 GT. The replacement BBK pump is $144 but I found a Carter 255lph for $55. Any reason not to use the 255? Everything I've owned has had a mechanical fuel pump so this is all new to me.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,040
12,420
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Walbro 255L will do fine. The Carter you're referring to could very well be a rebranded Walbro. Your fuel system style is return style so the extra volume will not be an issue.

If you decide down the road to do any significant upgrades, you'll need that 255L anyway. I would opt for the High-Pressure version. They're slightly more expensive.
 
D

DLB1985

New Member
Jun 3, 2021
2
0
1
36
Asheville, NC
Noobz347 said:
Walbro 255L will do fine. The Carter you're referring to could very well be a rebranded Walbro. Your fuel system style is return style so the extra volume will not be an issue.

If you decide down the road to do any significant upgrades, you'll need that 255L anyway. I would opt for the High-Pressure version. They're slightly more expensive.
Click to expand...
Thanks. The only thing on the whole car that hasn't been upgraded is the regulator. It's just a stock one, non adjustable or anything fancy. Would that cause me issues with a higher volume or pressure pump? At one time this car was a daily driver and I'd like to use it that way. I might leave the nitrous setup but I don't see myself using it very often.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,040
12,420
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
DLB1985 said:
Thanks. The only thing on the whole car that hasn't been upgraded is the regulator. It's just a stock one, non adjustable or anything fancy. Would that cause me issues with a higher volume or pressure pump? At one time this car was a daily driver and I'd like to use it that way. I might leave the nitrous setup but I don't see myself using it very often.
Click to expand...
I use an OEM, Non-Adjustable fuel regulator too. KB blower and stroker setup. Nothing wrong with it at all.

The only [real] downside to pumping more gas than you need is that the unused portion returns to the tank. Over time, it can elevate fuel temps but this is generally with much larger pumps and volume than a 255L.

You can ask around... 255L in-tank is pretty much the new standard. It's the starting point for engines that will see mods and will cover you for just about everything except the most extreme builds.

I'm not a fan of 190L pumps for reasons that may or may not affect you depending on what you do next. The 255s don't have the same limitation.

Walbro 255L [High Pressure]

The high-pressure portion is relevant for only one reason: The pump volume varies less with voltage and pressure changes. It's just more stable.
 
Boostedpimp

Boostedpimp

15 Year Member
May 8, 2003
1,185
435
124
NJ
I agree with everything that has been said about the 255 pump and will add to make sure you verify your walbro 255 is legit prior to installation.. China has been coping it for years and the quality as you could guess isn't close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Theft Light - Please Help!
Replies
12
Views
496
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
SorsCode
SorsCode
J
Fuel System Problems
Replies
5
Views
230
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Nightfire
Nightfire
A
Fuel Pump for 2001 GT
Replies
4
Views
548
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Shuttleman83
S
B
code 59 low fuel pump voltage
Replies
1
Views
437
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Backyarddeamer
B
J
93' Cobra (CJ7) No Fuel pressure
Replies
1
Views
65
Other Auto Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom