I have everything already except for the Mass air injectors currently. Getting ready to swap in a new motor. Trying to decide if I need to go ahead and use 24# for this or if 19# 4 hole type injectors are fine. I dont plan on doing any "major" upgrades later, maybe small stuff but no power adders. And will the smaller new style injectors work on a 1993 or do I need the larger around bosch style? Ignition is currently stock distributor and coil with frpp wires. May upgrade to msd stuff later.
Stock block with fresh rings and bearings
E7TE heads Professionally ported with 1.94/1.60 valves
E303 cam
Trick Flow Track Heat Intake
BBK 65mm EGR Spacer
65mm Professional Products Throttle Body
75mm Pro-M Mass Air sensor (Have not purchased yet)
K&N Cone Filter
BBK Fuel Pressure Regulator
Flowtech Long Tube Headers
Flowtech Off Road H pipe for 3 blolt flange long tubes
EGR Blocked off / Smog pump removed
Electric Fans
Underdrive Cobra Crank Pulley
Aluminum Radiator & 180 thermostat
