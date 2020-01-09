Engine 193 or 24# injectors?

79pace

79pace

Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
58
3
8
47
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
I have everything already except for the Mass air injectors currently. Getting ready to swap in a new motor. Trying to decide if I need to go ahead and use 24# for this or if 19# 4 hole type injectors are fine. I dont plan on doing any "major" upgrades later, maybe small stuff but no power adders. And will the smaller new style injectors work on a 1993 or do I need the larger around bosch style? Ignition is currently stock distributor and coil with frpp wires. May upgrade to msd stuff later.

Stock block with fresh rings and bearings
E7TE heads Professionally ported with 1.94/1.60 valves
E303 cam
Trick Flow Track Heat Intake
BBK 65mm EGR Spacer
65mm Professional Products Throttle Body
75mm Pro-M Mass Air sensor (Have not purchased yet)
K&N Cone Filter
BBK Fuel Pressure Regulator
Flowtech Long Tube Headers
Flowtech Off Road H pipe for 3 blolt flange long tubes
EGR Blocked off / Smog pump removed
Electric Fans
Underdrive Cobra Crank Pulley
Aluminum Radiator & 180 thermostat
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


Hoytster

Hoytster

I don't dare do that to my Knob
10 Year Member
Dec 30, 2002
830
520
134
37
Cornwall, PA
www.hoytspot.com
You can use the thin body 4-hole EV1 injectors in place of the 1-hole wide body EV1 injectors. I'd recommend it as the the 4-hole injectors have some benefits including a better fuel atomization.

I would run 24's on that combo if you are running stock fuel pressure. 19's will work but you will be pushing them past the 85% duty cycle that I always try to stay under.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
EarnhartBuilt For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
F Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Track Event February 22-24, 2019 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
Brad Hanks 24 lb injectors 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
FastDriver For Sale 24 lbs injectors and Vortech (C&L) MAF Engine and Power Adder 9
K Are The 19lb's Good Or Should I Go Next Size (24) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Similar threads
For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Track Event February 22-24, 2019
24 lb injectors
For Sale 24 lbs injectors and Vortech (C&L) MAF
Are The 19lb's Good Or Should I Go Next Size (24)
Top Bottom