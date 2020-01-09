I have everything already except for the Mass air injectors currently. Getting ready to swap in a new motor. Trying to decide if I need to go ahead and use 24# for this or if 19# 4 hole type injectors are fine. I dont plan on doing any "major" upgrades later, maybe small stuff but no power adders. And will the smaller new style injectors work on a 1993 or do I need the larger around bosch style? Ignition is currently stock distributor and coil with frpp wires. May upgrade to msd stuff later.



Stock block with fresh rings and bearings

E7TE heads Professionally ported with 1.94/1.60 valves

E303 cam

Trick Flow Track Heat Intake

BBK 65mm EGR Spacer

65mm Professional Products Throttle Body

75mm Pro-M Mass Air sensor (Have not purchased yet)

K&N Cone Filter

BBK Fuel Pressure Regulator

Flowtech Long Tube Headers

Flowtech Off Road H pipe for 3 blolt flange long tubes

EGR Blocked off / Smog pump removed

Electric Fans

Underdrive Cobra Crank Pulley

Aluminum Radiator & 180 thermostat