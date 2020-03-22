1965 200-L6 t5 swap Clutch pedal question

I just got done putting in a t5 in my 65' and the clutch pedal sits way low.
I can push it allll the way to the floor and it dont feel like its bottoming out or crushing the throwout bearing,
did i miss a step in the conversion?

I have not driven or even started her yet as it was late tonight when i finally got everything done.

its a 200ci-6 it had the 3 speed with unsynced 1st gear and im using an adapter plate on original bell.
should i do anything like a different zbar or longer clutch purshrod or something?
or just pray and see how it runs?
im pretty poor and dont wanna break my :poo: lol
 

