1965 200-L6 t5 swap Clutch pedal question

I just got done putting in a t5 in my 65' and the clutch pedal sits way low.I can push it allll the way to the floor and it dont feel like its bottoming out or crushing the throwout bearing,did i miss a step in the conversion?I have not driven or even started her yet as it was late tonight when i finally got everything done.its a 200ci-6 it had the 3 speed with unsynced 1st gear and im using an adapter plate on original bell.should i do anything like a different zbar or longer clutch purshrod or something?or just pray and see how it runs?im pretty poor and dont wanna break mylol