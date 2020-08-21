1965 289 Starter Upgrade

Fastbackbhoy
Hey guys looking to upgrade my starter 1965 Acode GT 4 speed
To PGM Type below is my current set up
Standard clutch & flywheel (4) speed 289
I’m currently running a 86 T-5 With adapter plate and 4 spd bellhousing, these are some starters I looked at, does anyone know if my orig 1965 GT flywheel would be a 164 or 157tooth?
To PGM Type below is my current set up
Standard clutch & flywheel (4) speed 289
I’m currently running a 86 T-5 With adapter plate and 4 spd bellhousing, these are some starters I looked at, does anyone know if my orig 1965 GT flywheel would be a 164 or 157tooth?
