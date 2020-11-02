1965 Door Tag and fender numbers do not match

J

JAFHR

Sep 28, 2020
Redmond Oregon
Hey guys, I'm looking at a 65 Fastback for purchase and noticed two different numbers on the door tag and Drivers fender. Not only were they different, the fender numbers seem odd. It appears to be 5 R O / C 233093 . The / is very much / as apposed to T because its slanted. The door tag 5 R O T 160919

So What is this car. I appreciate your help as I'll be making a decision on it this week.

TIA
 

