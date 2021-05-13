1965 Fastback interior Red Vinyl - color shade?

stangfriend

New Member
May 13, 2021
2
0
1
46
Germany
My recently purchased 1965 Fastback hast the interior trim 25 (Red Vinyl) on the door plate. The interior is as in the pictures. I am confused about the different shades of red.
The kick panel and the headliner is a dark, slightly brownish red. The door panel is more a classic bright red. The dash cover is a pale red. The seat cover a metallic red. Which one is there correct trim 25 red?

What also irritates me: The dashboard, steering column and rear covers are black. The cars weren't delivered in two colors, were they?

Thanks for your help!

 

