1965 Fastback interior Red Vinyl - color shade?

My recently purchased 1965 Fastback hast the interior trim 25 (Red Vinyl) on the door plate. The interior is as in the pictures. I am confused about the different shades of red.

The kick panel and the headliner is a dark, slightly brownish red. The door panel is more a classic bright red. The dash cover is a pale red. The seat cover a metallic red. Which one is there correct trim 25 red?



What also irritates me: The dashboard, steering column and rear covers are black. The cars weren't delivered in two colors, were they?



Thanks for your help!



