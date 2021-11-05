Hey everyone,



While I am waiting on my DMM for the 1989 Mustang (hopefully get it later today or tomorrow morning), I figured I would ask another question, but this time regarding my 1965. I am familiar with the suspension upgrades for the Fox Bodies, and also for these early cars, but was hoping to get some first-hand feedback on the control arm/bushings. Yes, I know Open Track Racing, and a few other companies out there, make the top of the line for auto cross and drag racing, but that is a bit out of the budget for now.



I may end up going with the OTR roller spring perches, but not the upper or lower control arms. So, my question is regarding these...would you recommend keeping the factory arms and installing new bushings? If so, factory rubber or urethane? If not, and it is more cost/time effective to just replace the factory arms, what would you/have you used with good results?



I have looked at the Scott Drake brand upper and lowers, and while they look nice, they seem to be a factory stock replacement. I have also been looking at the Dynacorn upper with the HD shaft, as well as the lower, with the HD reinforcement plate installed. Any suggestions on these, or another brand?