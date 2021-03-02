1965 Mustang 200 inline six-Power rack and pinion upgrade

Gentlemen,



In need of some guidance...I would like to install the TCP power rack and pinion system with their power steering pump but TCP does not offer the mounting bracket for the pump for this six inline engine. It just offers a mounting plate that requires fitment and machining. Thought of the Saginaw power steering pump that comes with the appropriate mounting bracket for the six cyl engine but the flow rate is a lot higher (2.8-3.1 GPM) than what the TCP needs (1.8-2.8 GPM). Thought that maybe I could orifice it to decrease the flow rate to the TCP requirements, which is something I still need to pursue.



The other option I have been looking at is the Speed Direct power rack and pinion that comes with the Saginaw pump and bracket but I do not know how reliable the system is?



Are any of the members familiar or has used this Speed direct power rack and pinion that could give some comments?

Any other options that you can comment would be appreciated.

Regards,