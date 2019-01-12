1965 Mustang A-code coupe restoration/build thread

seanw
Hello all. I'm a long-time Stangnet member from the very beginning, and wanted to share a new build I'm calling Project Code Blue.
It's a 1965 Mustang A-code coupe, originally Caspian Blue with Parchment interior. The plan will be to mostly restore and make some tasteful updates (power brakes, etc).
Thanks for following along on this build! I'll be posting regular (hopefully weekly) updates on my Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/Mustangsean199150
Sean
Here's the car as it was picked up: No engine, no trans, no front fenders, etc. But it's a mostly solid car and for the price I couldn't say no!
Was a bit of a challenge getting it home with no suspension, rear axle, etc.
However, we made it safe into the garage. It did come with a few extra parts, but certainly not much.
Below are a few few walk-around pics of the car. It needs both quarters, trunk floor, and front floor pans. The doors are present but rusted out, so I'll be looking for doors at some point.
