1965 Mustang A-code coupe restoration/build thread

Hello all. I'm a long-time Stangnet member from the very beginning, and wanted to share a new build I'm calling Project Code Blue.

It's a 1965 Mustang A-code coupe, originally Caspian Blue with Parchment interior. The plan will be to mostly restore and make some tasteful updates (power brakes, etc).

Thanks for following along on this build! I'll be posting regular (hopefully weekly) updates on my Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/Mustangsean199150

Sean


Here's the car as it was picked up: No engine, no trans, no front fenders, etc. But it's a mostly solid car and for the price I couldn't say no!

IMG_0173.jpg


Was a bit of a challenge getting it home with no suspension, rear axle, etc.
IMG_1004.jpg


However, we made it safe into the garage. It did come with a few extra parts, but certainly not much.
56841900897__C8B71C6F-53B3-4703-9BBF-201A149DD583.jpeg


Below are a few few walk-around pics of the car. It needs both quarters, trunk floor, and front floor pans. The doors are present but rusted out, so I'll be looking for doors at some point.
56841888924__56EAEA1D-0615-463F-B1FA-0FDF77F8EDCB.jpeg

56841887651__5BBDD306-4ACE-4048-A0D6-CDC8927A068C.jpeg
 

Got started today on floor pan repair. Got part of the way through welding in the passenger side floor pan and the welder quit working. Am on the hunt for another one now...

Oh, and for some reason the gaps in the floor pan look much larger in the picture. They're not nearly as big in person, promise!
56902083445__9E50B35B-C9EF-48A7-9C26-82A5F9127F0A.JPG.jpeg
 
Looks like you have your work cut out for you! Glad to see someone rescuing an old mustang. I'll have to check out the videos tonight.
 
Thanks! Been working hard on the rear of the car, here' s where it currently stands:

194 spot welds drilled later, and the transition pan is out. Have to do some work on the frame rails, then it'll be time for welding in some new metal!

Sean

0Uekk2nDTt+wE4sy+%hMRA.jpg
gv%wBb16R36wsxcdnNlwNg.jpg
kZe3PSL1QPuz7REHyDmEkQ.jpg
JF9bVTHHSIO2n99wUcDI4w.jpg
5j9+B9d7RZ6cUpd0pjDdKQ.jpg
 
Wow. That's a lot of work! Inspiring though. I'm currently working on a 92. Onec I get it back on the road i have a 65 convertible to start on. Doesn't need anywhere need that level of attention though.
 
Very nice work! I wonder if I might have to attempt something similar on my ‘66. It’s not rotted through, but there are Addis’s the dents and damage in the transition pan and elsewhere in the trunk floor.
 
Just subscribed to your Youtube channel. That car is going to look awesome when you're done with it! I pulled the heater/AC box out of my fox body last night and thought that was a big job. Not so much after watching that video.
 
  • Like
Reactions: seanw
Olivethefet said:
Just subscribed to your Youtube channel. That car is going to look awesome when you're done with it! I pulled the heater/AC box out of my fox body last night and thought that was a big job. Not so much after watching that video.
Click to expand...
I've had five Fox cars, and can attest that pulling the heater box was one of my least favorite things ever. That's a big job!
 
Picked up a bunch of stuff at the Trip State swap meet in Denver, Co this weekend. The next video will be coverage of the show, and then back to work on the Mustang.

Thanks everyone for your support, and let me know if there's anything specific you'd like to see in future videos.

Sean
XOipDpkRRhmIcYxkxnue%g.jpg
 
