1965 Mustang Alignment Specs w/ '03 Bullitt Wheels

Hi, I have a 65 mustang and recently went from 14' styled steel wheels with 195/70's, to 2003 mustang bullitt wheels with 235/45's. Since the 03 wheels have a different backspacing I had to use wheel adapters to get the right fit with 1.5'' front and 1" rear.



The wheels fit perfectly but the car is a little squirrelly now, while driving straight it will randomly slightly veer left or right.



Does anyone know what alignment specs I should run to fix this? I have all stock style suspension and manual steering.