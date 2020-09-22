1965 Mustang Alignment Specs w/ '03 Bullitt Wheels

Hi, I have a 65 mustang and recently went from 14' styled steel wheels with 195/70's, to 2003 mustang bullitt wheels with 235/45's. Since the 03 wheels have a different backspacing I had to use wheel adapters to get the right fit with 1.5'' front and 1" rear.

The wheels fit perfectly but the car is a little squirrelly now, while driving straight it will randomly slightly veer left or right.

Does anyone know what alignment specs I should run to fix this? I have all stock style suspension and manual steering.
 

