1965 mustang body work, Complete Floor Pan Assembly install questions

Hi everyone. I haven't logged on in a really long time., life got in the way with my Father/Son 1965 mustang project. (I'm the son. My dad is the body shop guy, 20 years of collision repair.)Most of the work I'm talking about was done 10 plus years ago.The car is a standard rust belt car, that looks like it got rear ended and got new (1966 maybe?) quarters/tail welded on. (Didn't know this until we tore the car apart.)We took off all bolted on parts.Cut off the engine bay.Cut out the firewall. (Not that it attached much other than at the top.)Cut out any remain floor/trunk pan. (The floor was scary bad, but had more metal riveted to it. It did have to go.)(All above cut out were saved for extra parts and points of reference.)Sounds like a lot cut out? Well, it was. It is a dash/A pillar, roof to rear quarters and trunk of a car. The car, if you can even call it that, is braced in place. (On a make shift 1990s style car body liner.) Been this way for years. Driver side cowl repair completed in the past years at some point.I think WAY too much was cut out at once, but that is water under the bridge. Can't undo it now.We have a full floor pan (with front AND rear frame rails, trunk, etc) to install, and a new firewall. Also left/right engine bay assemblies. (Shock tower with aprons to either side. Will need lots of parts off the old one. I wanted to save the old one.)Floor pan is either this one, or just like it. (I had a thread here years ago about repainting it as it got rust on it just sitting in the garage.)My dad expected more body manuals and points of reference to exist on how to weld all of this back together. Mostly on the where to measure point A reference to point B reference for positioning the full floor pan assembly in the correct spot to the outer rockers, trunk, wheel wells, etc.We still need to peel off the inner rockers (full pan assembly has them) and weld the new full floor pan assembly in.It he over thinking this? (He thinks the placement needs to be more exact than 1/4" for example. I have no idea how exact, this isn't my area of expertise.)I'm thinking, you just put it in place and line everything up? (Trunk & bumper points to each other and everything. Rockers all line up, etc. Center the up/down on inner/outer rockers to each other. Back to match the trunk lines. The firewall and engine bay can be fit to the front side when they go back on.In my quick searching, it looks like member Ryan Miller might have installed one of these. But, he still had an engine bay/firewall on the car.Suggestions?If anyone spit out their coffee while reading this and are laughing, feel free to take a picture of the mess and post it here.At this point, I just want to get the car back together and drive able for my dad before he dies. (He isn't "dying" but he is old. And this could still take years.)Thanks.Edit: I did find these videos where he is trunk-less, while I'm engine bay-less. So, maybe we aren't too crazy.part 1part 2