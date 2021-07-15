1965 Mustang FB-jacking it up with the pinch welds

Fellow members, I am in the process of starting a restomod on my car. I purchased a Quickjack to ease on lifting the car but ran into trouble as the lifting or jacking points under the car (frames and rear torque boxes) are not in line and the Quick jack platforms for lifting have to be parallel with one another. I have researched and in some web sites it indicates that lifting the car by the pinch welds is Ok on others it indicates the contrary. Could someone help me make a decision on this? the car will be lifted evenly so flexing the structure I would thing is nil.

Appreciate your thoughts on this.