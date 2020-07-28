1965 Mustang Power steering lines routing

cingram4
Jul 28, 2020
- 4
- 0
- 1
- 47
I just reinstalled my power steering (FORD pump) and had to replace all four lines. I have something wrong in the two lines from the power steering pump under the car. They are hanging down low and can be seen from outside when looking at the car. I was hoping someone had some pictures under their car that could show me where the lines should actually go. I can send pictures of mine right now if that helps. thanks.
Attachments
314.4 KB Views: 2